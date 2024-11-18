Does Gladiator 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

No, "Gladiator II" does not have a credits scene. There is nothing to stay for once the credits start rolling, unless you're one of the people who wishes to see who was responsible for what in that long list of names. Other than that, anyone who has been waiting patiently for a bathroom break can safely bolt for the lobby once the credits begin. Even though Scott has said he's already planning to make "Gladiator 3," he's not teeing that up with any sort of extra scene here.

Critics have been kind to the sequel, with /Film's Chris Evangelista praising Denzel Washington's performance in "Gladiator II" in his review. The film is opening directly against Universal's "Wicked," which could make for another Barbenheimer situation at the box office. That makes this part of one of the biggest moviegoing events of the year. As for what to expect? The synopsis for the sequel reads as follows:

From legendary director Ridley Scott, "Gladiator II" continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

The cast also includes Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian"), Connie Nielsen ("Gladiator"), Joseph Quinn ("Stranger Things"), and Fred Hechinger ("Thelma").

"Gladiator II" hits theaters on November 22, 2024.