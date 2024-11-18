An Early Idea For Futurama Had Characters In The Most Ridiculous Clothing

"Futurama" has always had a distinct look, with the animators even devising a specific name for their unique color scheme. But back in 1999, those animators were still trying to figure out the look of the series, even after the pilot episode.

In the book "The Art of Futurama," director Rich Moore explains how the look of "Futurama" was created. Moore, who as well as working on "The Simpsons" went on to direct "Wreck-It Ralph," "Zootopia," and "Ralph Breaks the Internet," recalled how original designs for the citizens of New New York were based on an idea from creator Matt Groening which never made it past the pilot episode. As the director put it:

"These were some of the oldest original designs we did for the show, going back to the pilot. One idea Matt had was that people walk around in transparent body sleeves with censor bars, but I think it's only in the pilot. We were still trying to figure out the look of the future."

The designs can indeed be seen in the pilot episode of "Futurama," "Space Pilot 3000." When Fry first ventures out onto the streets of New New York after waking up in the future, he takes in his surroundings and two citizens wearing the transparent body sleeves and wrist sensors can be seen passing behind him. But these designs never returned again, proving that everything in "Futurama" wasn't set in stone from the get-go.