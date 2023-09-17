The Secret Weapon That Sets Futurama's Animation Apart From The Simpsons

In the "Futurama" episode "A Big Piece of Garbage" (May 11, 1999), Fry (Billy West), Bender (John DiMaggio), and the rest of the Planet Express crew traveled into space to encounter a moon-sized ball of garbage that had been expelled from Earth many centuries before. Among the heaps of trash on the garbage moon, they find a pile of discarded Bart Simpson toys. Bender eats its shorts. The existence of "Simpsons" merchandise in "Futurama" gave the series a pretty bold stance. As the show's co-creator, David X. Cohen said on a DVD commentary track, "The Simpsons" is fiction, while "Futurama" takes place in the real world.

This notion, however, was challenged by a 2014 "Simpsons"/"Futurama" crossover episode called "Simpsorama," wherein Bender went back in time to murder one of the Simpsons, as one of the family's DNA had evolved to create a species of killer rabbit monsters — monsters that would attack the planet — a millennium hence. It seems that, with that amount of causality intact, the world of "Futurama" was indeed set a millennium after "The Simpsons" in the same universe. I'm sure, if asked, Cohen and animation legend Matt Groening would likely say that they don't much care for that kind of stringent inter-series continuity. They just wanted a yuk-fest where Bender and Homer (Dan Castellaneta) drank beer together.

Looking at each show individually, of course, one finds two strikingly different shows. The character design is all based on Groening's style and ideas, but the color scheme is massively different (The Simpsons are yellow, after all, while the non-alien "Futurama" folks are flesh-toned), and the animation is far more ambitious on the sci-fi show. The advanced animation on "Futurama" was discussed by the show's writers and producers in a recent interview with the Daily Beast.