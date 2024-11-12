Futurama Animators Have A Specific Name For The Show's Unique Color Scheme

The first Emmy that "Futurama" ever won came in 2000 for the episode "A Bicyclops Built for Two" (March 19). The award was for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for Color Styling. That episode took place largely on a distant planet, seemingly occupied by the last of a species of humanoid cyclopes. The planet was suffused with interesting greens, purples, and other attractive alien flora snaking through the cyclops' ruined marble mansions. This was preceded by a sequence wherein the show's main characters all project virtual avatars into a VR internet where the backgrounds were all deep indigo, and everyone was outlined in neon green. The colors, overseen by the show's color supervisor Samantha Harrison, are indeed dazzling.

The colors on "Futurama" have long made it a unique series. There are a lot of brick reds, all surrounding a lime/cyan starship. Indeed, there are plenty of cyans, aquas, and gentle pastel greens throughout the show, from the Professor's slippers to the face of Kif Kroker. These are offset by the red of Fry's jacket, the masonry of the Planet Express building, and the deep pink of the lobster man Dr. Zoidberg. Because green and red are spectrally opposite, they stand out, making for an appealing yet striking aesthetic.

In the new book "The Art of Futurama," the show's various makers explain that the deliberate color scheme of "Futurama" has a name, given by Harrison herself. The show doesn't bank in primary colors; there aren't a lot of bright reds, blues, or yellows. And it doesn't really bank on secondary colors either. The term Harrison invented was "saturated tertiaries."