One Early Design For Futurama's Bender Gave Him Three Antennas, Gloves, And Bart Simpson's Clothes

Few animated shows have stood the test of time in the way that "Futurama" has. Not only does the show have another new season currently airing, after first premiering nearly 25 years ago in 1999, but it has been canceled four different times, only to come back to life once again. Like any great show, much of the appreciation stems from the love viewers have for the characters. Bender, in particular, is a fan-favorite. A vulgar, alcoholic, selfish robot with lots of human tendencies, Bender is a brilliant creation. He also nearly looked a whole lot different than he does now.

A new book detailing the history of the show recently hit shelves titled "The Art of Futurama: A Visual History of Matt Groening's Cult Classic Animated Series," which is available now on Amazon. In it, art director Bill Morrison explains that Bender nearly had a completely different look. Rather than a relatively simple silver robot seemingly ripped from the pages of a '50s sci-fi story, he nearly had a more human look, particularly one that was a little meta.

"Some early drawings of Bender show him wearing Bart's clothes — T-shirt, shorts, tennis shoes == and Mickey Mouse gloves for some reason. And he had three antennae."

Fox / Abrams ComicArts

Matt Groening, who created "Futurama," also created "The Simpsons." So having Bender wear Bart's clothes would have been a little on the nose. Also, not for nothing, but Disney eventually purchased Fox, putting "Futurama" under the same roof as Mickey Mouse. Again, a bit meta, if by accident. Eventually, "Futurama" and "The Simpsons" did have a proper crossover, but it featured Bender as we know him and love him. Not like this.