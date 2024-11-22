Gladiator 2's Decadent Emperors Echo One Of The Most Infamous Movies Ever Made

This piece contains some spoilers for "Gladiator II."

In this month's "Gladiator II," Rome does not fall — but it comes damn close. It's also not for lack of trying, as both the manipulative ex-slave Macrinus (Denzel Washington) and our ostensible hero, Lucius (Paul Mescal), have no love for the Empire, with both men actively seeking to usurp, disrupt or combat its rule. Even though Lucius eventually changes his mind and finds himself believing in a "dream of Rome" begun by his grandfather Marcus Aurelius, and his father, Maximus (Russell Crowe in the first "Gladiator"), it may be too late, as the Empire has been nearly irrevocably tarnished by decades of decadence and misrule. The two men most responsible for this are the Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger), a couple of Enfant Terribles who director Ridley Scott told Vanity Fair he saw as "almost a replay of Romulus and Remus," the twin brothers whose quest to found Rome ended in Romulus killing Remus. That moment has its echoes in "Gladiator II" (and, interestingly, makes "Gladiator II" the second Scott production of 2024 which invokes the legacy of Romulus and Remus).

Although Quinn and Hechinger apparently looked to a number of inspirations for their respective characters (more on that in a bit), their combined effect within the movie also recalls an infamous film about another hedonistic and insane Roman emperor: 1979's "Caligula." To be fair, "Gladiator II" never once attempts to be as controversial or as boundary-pushing as "Caligula"; Scott's too much of a consummate A-list director to risk the sequel's $300-million-something budget on doing something potentially alienating. Yet within "Gladiator II" lies the same director who made "The Counselor" (which did, indeed, alienate some audiences), and thus, the film's depiction of Geta and Caracalla can stand alongside Malcolm McDowell's Caligula as some of the most ecstatically evil cinematic Roman emperors.