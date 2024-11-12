An Unlikely Cult Horror Movie Is Getting Remade With A Stranger Things Star

One of the zaniest little cult horror films of the 1990s is getting a remake, and it's coming from a pretty unlikely team. According to Variety, "Idle Hands," the 1999 stoner horror comedy that stars Devon Sawa as a teenager named Anton who is forced to do battle with his hand when it becomes possessed by the devil, is getting a remake produced by Jason Reitman, the director behind movies like "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "Saturday Night." The remake will see him reteaming with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" star Finn Wolfhard, who is writing the screenplay with Billy Bryk, whom the "Stranger Things" actor collaborated with on their film "Hell of a Summer." Wolfhard and Bryk are also potentially in the running to direct the reimagining as well, given the success of "Hell of a Summer" when it debuted at TIFF in 2023. Reitman and Wolfhard's careers are both in a place where they have the clout to possibly get to really do what they want, so it will be interesting to see if they have a strong vision for movie or if it's going to be another run-of-the-mill remake.

"Idle Hands" is a pretty unique little '90s movie, mixing stoner humor with absolutely brutal blood and gore and one of horror's most bizarre villains. (Seriously, can you think of another movie where people are on the run from a possessed, disembodied hand?) The real question, honestly, is how Wolfhard and Bryk are going to update the movie for modern audiences — that and if a stoner horror comedy can even work these days at all.