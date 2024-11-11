One Of The Best TV Directors Ever Is Finally Making A Movie – And It Sounds Incredible

It used to be a rite of passage: up-and-coming directors would first cut their teeth on commercials, work their way up to television shows to develop a strong body of work, and finally burst onto the scene with movies after proving that they have what it takes to handle much larger productions. That filmmaking pipeline has become a thing of the past in the last few decades, but one bona fide talent is taking his cues from a more old-fashioned era. The final result is one of the more exciting projects we've heard about it some time.

Even if you don't quite know his name just yet, you've seen his work on "Atlanta," "Barry," "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," and several of Donald Glover's music videos performed under the stage name Childish Gambino. Now, director Hiro Murai is taking his biggest step yet into Hollywood with his feature film debut ... and he's teaming up with an appropriately big-name production company, too. Indie-supporting studio A24 has announced that Murai is helming a movie that's described as a "new samurai epic" titled "Bushido." Everyone involved is playing coy on exact plot details, but we do know that it will be "a high-stakes action film set against the backdrop of feudal Japan." There's no word on a cast just yet, but it's safe to assume that A24 will spare no expense bringing this script to life. And speaking of which, Murai is joining forces with one of the most promising writers around.