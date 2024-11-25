Back To The Future Replaced A Key Actress With A Future The Boys Star

Fans of "The Boys" may have wondered why Madelyn Stillwell, the scheming Vought VP who forges a dangerous, intimate alliance with Homelander in season 1, seemed so familiar. The reason is that there's a very good chance they've seen the actress Elizabeth Shue in a previous film or movie. Shue isn't quite a household name, but her number of minor roles stretches back all the way to the '80s, when she was starring in Burger King ads alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar.

One of her biggest roles was as Marty's girlfriend Jennifer in the "Back to the Future" trilogy, although she didn't play Jennifer for all of it. The first film had Claudia Wells in the role; it makes for a jarring experience when binge-watching the movies today, as the second movie starts off with a recreation of the first film's final scene, except we're watching a different version of Jennifer with no explanation given.

So, what's up with the cast change? Well, it's pretty tragic: Claudia Wells' mother was dying of breast cancer, so the actress no longer had the time nor the will to film the sequel. "I just didn't have it in me to do anything but deal with the stress and the emotions that were going on as a result of my mom being in the process of dying," Wells explained in a 2015 interview. "I just wasn't in a place to be able to think about my career or the film or anything other than what I was doing with my own life."