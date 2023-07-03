Why The Back To The Future Sequels Featured A Different Jennifer

The ultimate joke of 1985's classic sci-fi adventure comedy, "Back to the Future," is that it was never intended to have a future beyond the first film. Director and co-writer Robert Zemeckis along with co-writer and producer Bob Gale have long maintained that the final moments of the film, which sees Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), fresh from his trip to 1955, jumping into the time-traveling DeLorean with his pal Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and girlfriend, Jennifer (Claudia Wells), to go take care of the couple's future children, was always intended as "a joke, a great payoff," according to Zemeckis.

Yet after "Back to the Future" found enormous success critically and commercially, Zemeckis and Gale were hounded by Universal Pictures to come up with a sequel. After a false start involving a story of Marty going back to the late '60s and almost preventing his conception, the filmmakers came up with an ingenious idea for using time travel to have the heroes literally go back into the first movie, and then added to that a third act involving their adventures in the Old West. When the first version of that script proved way too long for a single movie, Zemeckis and Gale convinced the studio to let them shoot two sequels back-to-back.

Given that there were no plans for a franchise originally, the actors all had to be coaxed back into the fold. Some refused to return, whereas others, like Claudia Wells, simply couldn't come back, resulting in a different Jennifer being cast for parts II and III.