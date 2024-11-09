Who Is Nicholas Scratch's Father? This Agatha All Along Fan Theory May Hold The Answer

The final episode of "Agatha All Along" opens with one of the most shattering moments of the series. In flashback, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha, heavily pregnant in the middle of the woods, goes into labor alone. Again and again, viewers have been told that Agatha is the most powerful witch around, but she's still no match for Death herself, embodied by Aubrey Plaza's wonderful wild card Rio. When Rio appears as Agatha is about to give birth, the latter knows immediately what it means; her son is fated to die in childbirth or be delivered stillborn, as was common in the 1700s.

Agatha is not having it, though, and she pleads with Death to spare her boy. She does for a time, but Nicolas "Nicky" Scratch (Abel Lysenko) dies later, meeting with Rio while his mother sleeps. It's all incredibly heartbreaking, but Nicky's story also left "Agatha All Along" fans with a lingering question: who was his father? Right away, some fans began to speculate that Rio herself sired Nicky, as Agatha called her "my love" when she was in the midst of birth. It's not an airtight theory given the fact that Rio then left Agatha alone (which is a dick move, but not necessarily disqualifying in terms of her potential parentage). There's no clear indication in the series that Rio "fathered" Nicky, but statements from both star Kathryn Hahn and showrunner Jac Schaeffer seem to support the theory.

The first hint that Agatha's son may have been born of supernatural means actually came before the show's finale aired, when Hahn told In Creative Company that the show's female witches "didn't need men." As she put it, "Babies are born, there's no men, males, mentioned. It's this all women and queer group." This sound bite inspired fans to wonder whether Rio could be Nicky's other parent, and when it turned out that he'd been fated to die since birth, well, that sounds like something that would happen to the child of Death herself, right?