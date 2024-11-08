The Real Life Serial Killer Hugh Grant Researched For Heretic

Spoilers for "Heretic" follow.

Does November count as part of spooky season? No matter your answer, one of 2024's best new horror movies has just debuted post Halloween. It's Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' "Heretic." An easy label for the film is religious horror, but it's not quite the same as "Rosemary's Baby" or, more recently, the twin "pregnant with the antichrist" pictures "Immaculate" and "The First Omen."

"Heretic" is a horror film about religion, where the characters are discussing their faiths and the history of them. At least half of the dialogue in the script must belong to the villain, Hugh Grant's Mr. Reed. A theology academic turned serial killer, Reed gets his newest playthings when two Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) show up at his doorstep. Instead of letting the pair convert him, he gives them a course on "the one true religion."

If after the recent United States election you're struggling to muster up sympathy for Christian white girls, have no fear, because both Thatcher and East are compelling leads. It helps, though, that their performances are more so about listening and reacting than speaking themselves; no-one can steal attention away when Hugh Grant is using his quick tongue. In his "Heretic" review, /Film's Jacob Hall compared Grant's "Heretic" performance to Vincent Price; you could also say he's Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter if there was any warmth in the doctor's smile as he spoke to Clarice.

While speaking at a Q&A (with /Film in attendance), Grant was asked about how he crafted Mr. Reed. He admitted he "went down a big rabbit hole there" about real serial killers. One he name-dropped as a model for his part was Dennis Nilsen.