Heretic Ending Explained: Your Faith Will Set You Free

This article contains massive spoilers for "Heretic."

Do you believe in something because you fundamentally believe it to be true with every fiber of your being, or do you believe something because it's all you've ever known? This is the philosophical question posed by Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant) in the heart of "Heretic," the critical horror hit from "65" directing duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. After two unsuspecting Mormon missionaries named Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East) arrive at Mr. Reed's door to spend a minute talking about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he used a charming sweater vest and the promise of blueberry pie to lure them into the house. There, they are thrust into a fight for their lives that will force them to question their faith in religion, their fellow man, and their own understanding of reality.

In his review of "Heretic," /Film's Jacob Hall said "It's dark and nasty and cerebral, but it also never forgets to be a good time at the movies." Mr. Reed directs the good Sisters into not just the physical labyrinth of his home, but also a psychological obstacle course designed to make them question absolutely everything they know. At the same time, Beck/Woods' approach to Mr. Reed's incessant lecturing and questioning is designed to force the audience to question their own beliefs right alongside them (which was entirely the director's goal). What does it say about those of us who see Mr. Reed's points about religion being nothing more than an exercise in control, when he's also a sadist who targets impressionable young people for his own sick games? What does it mean when those of us against organized religion suddenly hope that the Sisters' beliefs in miracles are true and that they'll escape unharmed?

The ending of "Heretic," like all religious texts, is up to interpretation.