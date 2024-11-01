Heretic Directors Reveal The Real-Life Cult Leader Who Inspired Hugh Grant's Villain [Exclusive Interview]

I want to talk about the literal technical aspects of filming dialogue scenes, because so much of this film is talking. As filmmakers, how do you look at a scene with dialogue that lasts for five, ten, fifteen minutes and keep it interesting? How do you approach it visually?

Scott Beck: Yeah, I mean, I think the first and foremost approach is character-centric, like understanding who are the characters that we're focusing on from their perspective and how are we feeling emotional with them? So a scene in "Heretic," for instance, like the initial living room scene where Sister Pax and Sister Barnes first meet Mr. Reed, Hugh's character, we want to make it feel very open. This is a very open space. It's not claustrophobic. Everybody feels welcome here. So you're shooting it more from wides, but slowly the camera starts creeping in, for instance, as Reed starts singling out each of the sisters. He's trying to hone in on them psychologically, so we're creeping closer and closer. And in doing that, especially over the course of the film, allowing the camera to have a little more motion. So at first in this film, it starts off a little dull, the camera's in stasis, but as we go deeper into the house, as we go deeper into the danger, the camera starts to move.

Bryan Woods: It was one of our biggest fears because it's such a chamber piece, it's so dialogue-heavy. The experiment with this film, it was almost the opposite of what we were attempting to do with "A Quiet Place." "A Quiet Place" was like a modern day silent film, so it was all about pure cinema. This was, can we replace jump scares and monsters hiding in shadows with dialogue and philosophical ideas? Can we actually take a conversation about religion and those are the scares? Like the dialogue, the lines themselves are the scares in the movie? And so that's when you hire Chung-hoon Chung who shot "Oldboy" and "It" and "Last Night in Soho," one of the great cinematographers in cinema history, to help us drag the dread out of every single frame of the movie while our characters are debating theology.

One of the most interesting and frightening things about Mr. Reed is that I find myself, especially in the first half of the movie, kind of nodding along with what he's saying. What's the trick to writing a villain who is definitely the villain, but you kind of find yourself going, "Maybe this guy has a point"?

Scott Beck: I think the trick is he's saying the quiet parts out loud. The things that we've all felt in our bones or the things that we've had conversations with friends behind closed doors, about true beliefs or true questions about things that otherwise outwardly maybe we put ourselves in uncertainty when we otherwise discuss them. And I think trying to be as personal as possible. The ideas that this movie starts to grapple with [are], what happens when you die? Is there an afterlife? Is there nothing? Those are very real fears that Bryan and I have had and have had many conversations about. And it's a very human tendency to want comfort in the anticipation of what happens when you die, whether you find that comfort in following a religion or some other output. These are all things that we felt like Reed could be speaking a degree of truth in terms of what we've all thought about from an existential standpoint.