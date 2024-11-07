Defy Gravity With Alamo Drafthouse's Very Cool Wicked Merch [Exclusive]
So, if you care to find new merchandise for "Wicked," look to the western sky! Actually, you should be looking at the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater chain, because they have a cool, exclusive collection of "Wicked" gear for fans of both Elphaba and Galinda, bringing together those green and pink hues in a spectacular fashion in honor of the release of the big screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical (watch the trailer here).
Alamo Drafthouse's trademark Alamo Mart online will have a little collection of "Wicked" items and accessories to show your love for the Emerald City and all it has to offer. As Alamo says in their official press release, "Our exclusive line of limited-edition WICKED merch is filled with unique pieces sure to please any Ozian that you won't find anywhere else."
Whether you want to keep things subtle with a set of enamel pins featuring the unmistakable skyline of Emerald City and the silhouettes of both Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande), or you'd rather be loud and proud with some vibrantly pink and green cocoa mugs, there are some magical items available straight from the coolest movie theater chain on the block.
Take a look at the new Alamo Drafthouse "Wicked" collection below, and make sure you check out their new winter collection down there too!
Alamo Drafthouse has Wicked good movie merchandise
First up, anyone will tell you that comfort is key when enjoying a night out at the movie theater. Perhaps while you're enjoying the magical musical from director Jon M. Chu, you'll want a nice little pillow to rest your sweet little head on. Well, shouldn't that pillow be soft and glamorous with the shimmer of the Emerald City adorning it? If you don't need the comfort, your couch could always use a little "Wicked" style, right? Alamo's "Wicked" Emerald City Pillow is available for $25.
Universal Pictures certainly seems to be banking on kids being over the moon for "Wicked," and when they're taking lunch to school, they can show off their love of the beloved musical with this lunchbox and thermos set, featuring both of the signature hues from the film, as well as imagery of both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the lead characters. Just don't let your lunch defy gravity. The lunchbox and thermos set can be yours for $30.
Meanwhile, as we get into the colder months, you might be interested in sipping some hot cocoa, and Alamo Drafthouse has some stylish milk glass pedestal mugs that are perfect for sipping that warm winter libation on frosty winter days. There's a green one for Elphaba and a pink one for Galinda, each featuring artwork and character silhouettes. These mugs are $24 each.
Finally, we have the deluxe enamel pin set giving you both a good witch and a wicked witch, as well as the Emerald City they meet in, complete with a spinning mechanism for added fun. All three of these pins can be yours for $20.
But wait, that's not all! For all you cinema-lovers out there, Alamo Drafthouse also has a new winter collection that will tickle your fancy.
Alamo Drafthouse's Winter 2024 movie merchandise
For those who just want to celebrate cinema and the greatness of Alamo Drafthouse, there's an array of new items that might make for good gifts this season. Let's start with the festive 3D Skull Globe, taking the signature snow globe and infusing it with some cool movie flair with a skull donning classic 3D glasses. Watch as the glittery snow falls down around this dead man's head as he enjoys the mind-blowing technology of three-dimensional cinema. It can be yours for $30.
Plus, since no one wants to watch movies in a house that smells like garbage, you might want to light up Alamo's Cinema Lens Candle. Contained in a jar that resembles a camera lens, this 100% vegan soy wax candle from FilmPinSociety.com has firewood, sandalwood, and sage. It's not Smell-O-Vision, but it sounds like a lovely scent. The candle is $35.
Since you're bound to get cold while watching your favorite Christmas movies this winter, might as well keep warm with a cozy blanket that tells everyone you prefer a quiet house while watching "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" for the thousandth time. Sure, you can recite Clark Griswold's holiday rant by heart, but you want to hear Chevy Chase shout it. "Hallelujah! Holy s**t! Where's the Tylenol?" This SHHHHHHH! Blanket is $40.
In addition, you can make your shopping days a little more stylish and cinema friendly with these three new collapsible bands featuring some classic Alamo Drafthouse artwork, such as colorful film reels, 3D glasses in classic blue and red, and a collage of video store stickers. All three of the bags come together in a $24 set.
Next, take your love of cinema wherever you go with this set of shirts from Alamo Drafthouse. First, they have a sweatshirt for $55 that proudly displays Alamo Drafthouse's policy about quiet audiences, as it says, "Shushing Since '97." To further celebrate the theater chain, they also have new t-shirts for $30 featuring the rainbow film reels, along with a little caption that says, "The Best Damn Cinema Since 1997." They also make the same shirts for you to force your kids to wear, but to be more family friendly, it says, "The Best Darn Cinema Since 1997," so they don't get sent home from school.
Finally, for those looking to accessorize cinematically, Alamo Drafthouse is getting into the charm bracelet business. However, instead of having little Starbucks cups or a cat or something like that, these charms will pay tribute to our love of the movies. The paperclip-style charm chain will cost you $50, and to begin with, there are three 14l-gold plated charms of a movie ticket, a film reel, and the 3D skull, each costing $40. This is just the beginning of the charm collection too, as Alamo Drafthouse will be releasing new charm designs each month.
That's all for Alamo Drafthouse's latest cinephile gear, which is all available at AlamoMart.com starting on Friday, November 8, while supplies last.