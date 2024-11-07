Defy Gravity With Alamo Drafthouse's Very Cool Wicked Merch [Exclusive]

For those who just want to celebrate cinema and the greatness of Alamo Drafthouse, there's an array of new items that might make for good gifts this season. Let's start with the festive 3D Skull Globe, taking the signature snow globe and infusing it with some cool movie flair with a skull donning classic 3D glasses. Watch as the glittery snow falls down around this dead man's head as he enjoys the mind-blowing technology of three-dimensional cinema. It can be yours for $30.

Plus, since no one wants to watch movies in a house that smells like garbage, you might want to light up Alamo's Cinema Lens Candle. Contained in a jar that resembles a camera lens, this 100% vegan soy wax candle from FilmPinSociety.com has firewood, sandalwood, and sage. It's not Smell-O-Vision, but it sounds like a lovely scent. The candle is $35.

Since you're bound to get cold while watching your favorite Christmas movies this winter, might as well keep warm with a cozy blanket that tells everyone you prefer a quiet house while watching "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" for the thousandth time. Sure, you can recite Clark Griswold's holiday rant by heart, but you want to hear Chevy Chase shout it. "Hallelujah! Holy s**t! Where's the Tylenol?" This SHHHHHHH! Blanket is $40.

In addition, you can make your shopping days a little more stylish and cinema friendly with these three new collapsible bands featuring some classic Alamo Drafthouse artwork, such as colorful film reels, 3D glasses in classic blue and red, and a collage of video store stickers. All three of the bags come together in a $24 set.

Next, take your love of cinema wherever you go with this set of shirts from Alamo Drafthouse. First, they have a sweatshirt for $55 that proudly displays Alamo Drafthouse's policy about quiet audiences, as it says, "Shushing Since '97." To further celebrate the theater chain, they also have new t-shirts for $30 featuring the rainbow film reels, along with a little caption that says, "The Best Damn Cinema Since 1997." They also make the same shirts for you to force your kids to wear, but to be more family friendly, it says, "The Best Darn Cinema Since 1997," so they don't get sent home from school.

Finally, for those looking to accessorize cinematically, Alamo Drafthouse is getting into the charm bracelet business. However, instead of having little Starbucks cups or a cat or something like that, these charms will pay tribute to our love of the movies. The paperclip-style charm chain will cost you $50, and to begin with, there are three 14l-gold plated charms of a movie ticket, a film reel, and the 3D skull, each costing $40. This is just the beginning of the charm collection too, as Alamo Drafthouse will be releasing new charm designs each month.

That's all for Alamo Drafthouse's latest cinephile gear, which is all available at AlamoMart.com starting on Friday, November 8, while supplies last.