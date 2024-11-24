The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Has Three Favorite Guest Stars

"The Simpsons" has been running for thirty-six seasons, and even longer if you count the "Tracey Ullman" years, which means their list of celebrity guest stars has grown long. From Dustin Hoffman in season 2's "Lisa's Substitute" to John Cena in the season 36 premiere, the "Simpsons" writers have never shied from letting an A-lister stop by for the day. Most guest stars only perform for the show once or twice, often to play themselves, but sometimes, the guest star plays a character so memorable that keep coming back even thirty years later, like Kelsey Grammer with Sideshow Bob.

For the show's creator Matt Groening, there are a few celebrities that have managed to stick out from the pack. When asked to name his three favorite guest stars in a 2021 interview, he named Albert Brooks, Werner Herzog, and Anne Hathaway.

Of the three, Brooks is the least surprising. He played Hank Scorpio, after all, a character featured in season 8's "You Only Move Twice" as Homer's new supportive boss. Scorpio is a great leader, someone who has nothing but nice things to say to Homer and wisely sees the benefit to bringing hammocks into the office. The only problem is that he's an evil supervillain trying to take over the world, but this doesn't factor in at all to Homer's decision to return to Springfield by the end of the episode.

Even though Scorpio only shows up for one episode over thirty-six seasons, he's still a major fan favorite, and that's largely due to the energy Brooks brought to the role. "He brings so many ad-libs and writes funnier jokes on the fly than we could ever write for him," Groening explained. A decade after Scorpio's appearance, Brooks was brought back for "The Simpsons Movie" as the scheming EPA leader Russ Cargill, who had a lot of Hank Scorpio energy himself.