Morgan Freeman's 5 Favorite Movies: Westerns, Tigers & Whales, Oh My!

For film fans, the next best thing to actually watching movies is talking about movies. There's not much in this life that's better than having a great conversation about the films that move us, exasperate us, confuse us, and change us. This is probably why we love when celebrities get asked about their own favorite movies, whether they're listing their Letterboxd top four or gushing about their five favorites to Rotten Tomatoes. It's simple: we learn more about people, and love them more, when we get to see them light up talking about the movies they love. Esteemed actor Morgan Freeman has shared his five favorite films with Rotten Tomatoes twice now, and his choices are wide-ranging and unexpected.

The first time the Oscar-winning star of such films as "Million Dollar Baby," "The Dark Knight," and "Driving Miss Daisy" was asked about his all-time favorite movies, in 2011, he dropped a list that spanned half a century and included plenty of spectacle, drama, and character work. Rotten Tomatoes checked back in with Freeman twelve years later as well, and while four of his initial choices remained the same, he swapped out one for a more modern flick. We'll talk about all of them here. If you need some ideas for your next movie night, God's got you covered.