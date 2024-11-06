Emily Blunt's Favorite Movie Is A Steven Spielberg-Directed Classic

Emily Blunt is one of the biggest actors in the business right now. Not only has she been starring in beloved movies such as "The Devil Wears Prada" or "Edge of Tomorrow" for nearly two decades, but she's also now an Oscar winner thanks to her work in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." Like most people who star in movies, Blunt is also a big fan of movies. No surprise there. But what's her favorite movie? Demonstrating good taste, it's an absolute classic directed by none other than Steven Spielberg.

"I always say 'Jaws,' people are sick of hearing me say that," Blunt said when asked what her four favorite movies are during a red carpet interview at SXSW 2024 with Letterboxd. "It's an incredible, perfect film." Indeed, she has been vocal about her love of "Jaws" for a long time. A fan account dedicated to the Oscar-winning actress on Twitter shared a video earlier this year highlighting some of the many times she's cited Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster as her personal favorite film over the years. She's been very consistent about this.

Blunt also name-checked "Lawrence of Arabia," "Gone with the Wind," and "Romancing the Stone." A couple of stone-cold classics in there that are widely considered to be some of the best movies ever made, as well as an '80s adventure film that was loved in its era. But Spielberg's hugely influential summer blockbuster about a shark terrorizing a small island town stands tall above the rest. Speaking with Yahoo! News while promoting "The Fall Guy" earlier this year, the actress elaborated on her love of the film: