Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Was Encouraged To Audition For A Different Role Instead Of Rip Wheeler

Rip Wheeler is one of the most important characters in "Yellowstone." The ranch foreman, played by Cole Hauser, became part of the Dutton family after Kevin Costner's John Dutton III adopted him. Over time, Rip became an integral part of the Dutton ranch operation, overseeing other ranch hands, carrying out illicit activities for John, and marrying the Dutton patriarch's daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly).

Behind the scenes, Hauser's "Yellowstone" tenure has been almost as dramatic as Rip's on-screen story. The actor once got into a physical fight with series creator Taylor Sheridan, who in 2023 also sued Hauser over his coffee company, Free Rein, because the logo looked too much like Sheridan's own company logo (it really did look similar). The suit was ultimately dropped, but it's clear that Hauser and Sheridan's relationship has been testy at best.

Still, Rip Wheeler has been a series mainstay since the very beginning, suggesting Sheridan has always maintained a soft spot for Hauser when, considering the all-encompassing power the series creator has over the "Yellowstone" empire, he could have easily written him out of the show. "Yellowstone" is filmed on a ranch owned by Sheridan, who also cast himself as horse trainer Travis Wheatley after Paramount agreed to use the creator's own horses for the series. What's more, Sheridan writes all the spin-off shows alongside the mothership series, and has spoken multiple times about how he had a five-season plan for the show before the pilot was even shot. All of which is to say that the Texas native is very much pulling the strings behind the scenes.

So, when it comes to the "Yellowstone" cast, the creator is surely able to make changes as and when he pleases. As of now, however, not only is Hauser still a main character on the show, he and Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly are in talks to front a potential sixth season of "Yellowstone." This would essentially make Hauser the star of the series moving forward. With that in mind, it's a good thing that the actor pushed to play Rip Wheeler when he was being encouraged to audition for other roles in "Yellowstone."