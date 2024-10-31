Frasier Season 2 Finally Reveals What Happened To David Hyde Pierce's Niles Crane

If there's one thing haunting the "Frasier" revival series, beyond the general complaint that only Kelsey Grammer returned from the original cast, it's the more specific complaint that Niles isn't in the show. The titular psychiatrist's similarly pompous yet lovable brother was essentially the other main character in the original sitcom, and his absence from the reboot has been conspicuous to say the least.

Fans will know the story about why Niles actor David Hyde Pierce didn't return for the "Frasier" revival. To put it simply, the man didn't seem all that interested in the project, claiming he didn't "miss" the characters and was otherwise busy with other ventures. After the Paramount+ streaming series was renewed for a second season, however, the actor's comments started to sound a little less negative, with Hyde Pierce revealing his one condition for returning to the role of Niles. Meanwhile, Grammar seemed willing to meet his former co-star in the middle, talking of a potential one-off episode that would see the brothers Crane reunited.

None of this has yet come to fruition, but thus far, the revival series hadn't shied away from acknowledging Niles as a character. The show features Anders Keith as David, Niles' son and Frasier's nephew, while Frasier himself has mentioned his brother on numerous occasions, most notably during the fifth episode of season 2 when he receives unsolicited feedback from Niles on his yet-to-be published memoir.

But while the new "Frasier" series has given us plenty of Niles by proxy, it has yet to update us on just what the character is doing in 2024. The show itself depicts the titular doctor starting a new life in Boston, but until now we've had no real insight into what his brother has been up to. With the show's latest episode, however, that mystery has been solved.