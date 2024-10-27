The Real Reason Kunal Nayyar's Raj Wears So Many Layers On The Big Bang Theory

If a television series is fortunate enough to earn a second season and more, it's only natural for viewers to start getting attached to certain characters. "Star Trek" fans were immediately enamored of Spock, but, by the second season, it was impossible to not feel some affection for everyone from the amusingly pompous Captain Kirk to the curmudgeonly ship's doctor "Bones" McCoy. And once you fall for these characters, you naturally want to know more about them — where they're from, why they joined Starfleet, and what they want out of life. And when this information only gets parceled out in bite-sized pieces, you start to look elsewhere for clues.

One series that grew its ensemble in ways its fans found irresistible was "The Big Bang Theory." For 12 seasons, viewers fell first for the main trio of Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard, and Penny (Kaley Cuoco), but eventually embraced the larger ensemble — which kept getting bigger as the series went on. Two of the first breakout characters from outside that triumvirate were the roommates Harold Wolfowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappalli (Kunal Nayyar). Harold's wannabe ladykiller ways were grist for immediate hilarity, but Raj was something of a grower. Yes, his limited command of English was funny in a stock Andy-Kaufman-as-Latka way, but his social anxiety ultimately made him relatable.

And his clothing was part of the adorable bundle that was/is Raj (surely we haven't seen the last of him). The layers! What was up with the layers? If you've always wondered about Raj's love for layers, there's an explanation behind that.