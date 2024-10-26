Venom 3 Features A Tiny Ghostbusters Easter Egg You Probably Missed

The Easter egg occurs during an establishing shot early in "Venom: The Last Dance," when scientist Teddy Payne (Juno Temple) reports for duty to Area 51, which is currently being decommissioned while the secret Area 55 next door continues its study of symbiotes. On a mailbox posted outside the entrance to Area 51 is a collection of geeky/occult/conspiracy theorist-style stickers. One of these stickers advertises Ray's Occult Books, the New York City shop owned and operated by Dr. Raymond Stanz (Dan Aykroyd) of the Ghostbusters. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance, so it's likely that a crossover idea is only a dim notion in the minds of the filmmakers.

However, it's not out of the realm of possibility! For one thing, the "Ghostbusters" series has recently been venturing further out beyond its origins in NYC. 2016's non-canon (for now) "Ghostbusters" was set in Boston, and 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" was set in Summerville, Oklahoma. If paranormal activity has gotten as far West as Oklahoma, it's reasonable to assume that it exists all over the rest of the country, if not the world. Ghostbusters CEO Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) implies as much when giving a tour of his Paranormal Research Center in "Frozen Empire," hinting that such centers can (and perhaps will) be established elsewhere in the US. So proton packs could show up as far as Nevada or San Francisco, the former haunt of investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy).

There's yet another wrinkle of possibility: at the end of "The Last Dance," Brock has relocated to NYC, the home of the Ghostbusters! Who knows, maybe he'll wanna read up on more extraterrestrial happenings to see if he can get his buddy Venom back, and I'm sure Ray's has just the book for that. Or, maybe Eddie, who previously played host to a symbiote, will be a tantalizing target for a wandering malevolent spirit looking to possess a human. Or maybe Knull will attack Earth, and the Ghostbusters could find a way to banish him to another dimension!

Whatever happens, the groundwork has now been laid. Whether the sticker turns out to simply be a cute reference, or the beginning of a new adventure, only time will tell. If something happens, though, you'll know who to call!

"Venom: The Last Dance" is in theaters everywhere.