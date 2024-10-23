The Boys Takes A Shot At Donald Trump's McDonald's Stunt Using Homelander
Anyone who says "The Boys" has been trying too hard to be political of late seemingly wasn't paying close attention back in season 1. Creator Eric Kripke's pitch-dark, immensely raunchy small screen take on writer Garth Ennis and illustrator Darick Robertson's comic books of the same name (which, somehow, manage to pack in even more controversial stuff than the "Boys" TV show) is many things, but subtle or understated has never been one of them. Indeed, it's a series whose fundamental approach to social satire has always basically amounted to, "Who would [Insert Name Of Infamous Real-Life Figure] be if they existed in a world of superheroes?"
In the case of convicted felon Donald Trump, the creatives behind "The Boys" have made it crystal clear that they perceive him as our version of Homelander (and vice versa). The parallels between Antony Starr's milk-slurping, evil Superman-y "Supe" and the "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" actor are practically impossible to miss, even when "The Boys" doesn't underline its social commentary with a figurative bold point pen, as it's wont to do (which is not a criticism, by the way). In other words: If you thought the show was about to pass on the opportunity to poke fun at Trump's publicity stunt working a shift at the drive-thru for a McDonald's in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, well, again, you seem to be a little confused about what kind of television series you're watching.
Homelander is truly a man of the people
While the home of Ronald McDonald apparently sent out an internal memo to its employees stating it never invited Trump to serve fries at one of its restaurants, that didn't prevent him from doing so — nor did it stop the company from spinning the whole thing as "proof that McDonald's remains a key part of everyday American life for millions of people" (to quote CNN's report on the matter). It's a PR-savvy move worthy of Vought International from the "Boys" universe and would've certainly been the biggest McDonald's-related news of the week if it hadn't been for, y'know, that whole E. coli outbreak that the CDC linked to the chain's Quarter Pounder burgers just a day or so after (via CNBC).
For now, we'll just have to wait and see if "The Boys" season 5 mines inspiration from that rather darkly ironic turn of events. In the meantime, the show is getting up to some viral marketing-related shenanigans via its official Vought International account on alleged plagiarist Elon Musk's social media website. As Vought's post puts it:
"Growing up, Homelander dreamed of working at his local Vought A Burger. Recently, his wish came true, as Vought shut down a restaurant and staged pre-selected customers, so Homelander could 'serve' 'people' 'food.' Thanks, Homelander, for showing everyone how you're a true man of the people!"
Growing up, Homelander dreamed of working at his local Vought A Burger. Recently, his wish came true, as Vought shut down a restaurant and staged pre-selected customers, so Homelander could "serve" "people" "food." Thanks, Homelander, for showing everyone how you're a true man of... pic.twitter.com/2yntPBFqut
— Vought International (@VoughtIntl) October 23, 2024
Don't look at me, Homelander fans. If you've got beef (preferably not the McDonald's variety, for your own personal safety) about this obvious potshot at Trump, take it up with Eric Kripke. Until then, you can stream the first four seasons of "The Boys" on Prime Video, with the show's fifth and final season currently in the works.