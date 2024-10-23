The Boys Takes A Shot At Donald Trump's McDonald's Stunt Using Homelander

While the home of Ronald McDonald apparently sent out an internal memo to its employees stating it never invited Trump to serve fries at one of its restaurants, that didn't prevent him from doing so — nor did it stop the company from spinning the whole thing as "proof that McDonald's remains a key part of everyday American life for millions of people" (to quote CNN's report on the matter). It's a PR-savvy move worthy of Vought International from the "Boys" universe and would've certainly been the biggest McDonald's-related news of the week if it hadn't been for, y'know, that whole E. coli outbreak that the CDC linked to the chain's Quarter Pounder burgers just a day or so after (via CNBC).

For now, we'll just have to wait and see if "The Boys" season 5 mines inspiration from that rather darkly ironic turn of events. In the meantime, the show is getting up to some viral marketing-related shenanigans via its official Vought International account on alleged plagiarist Elon Musk's social media website. As Vought's post puts it:

"Growing up, Homelander dreamed of working at his local Vought A Burger. Recently, his wish came true, as Vought shut down a restaurant and staged pre-selected customers, so Homelander could 'serve' 'people' 'food.' Thanks, Homelander, for showing everyone how you're a true man of the people!"

Don't look at me, Homelander fans. If you've got beef (preferably not the McDonald's variety, for your own personal safety) about this obvious potshot at Trump, take it up with Eric Kripke. Until then, you can stream the first four seasons of "The Boys" on Prime Video, with the show's fifth and final season currently in the works.