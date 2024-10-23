The Real Reason Eva Longoria Is A Producer On John Wick

For those of us who regularly watch the credits of a movie, it can be fun to spot some names that almost double as Easter eggs. Not since people went "Danny DeVito, what are you doing in the credits for 'Pulp Fiction'?" has there been as surprising a name turning up in a producer credit as actress Eva Longoria for the first "John Wick." Such an appearance creates a series of fascinating questions in the mind: was Longoria attached to the movie from the get-go? Was she perhaps going to play John's dead wife, Helen, or the assassin who nearly kills him on the grounds of the Continental, Ms. Perkins? Alternatively, is Eva Longoria secretly an action movie lover, and she just really wanted to see Keanu Reeves kill bad guys on screen again?

Now, a full decade after the release of "John Wick," we're finally getting down to the bottom of this question which has tickled the imaginations of many a credits-watcher for years. "Wick" co-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch recently gave a tell-all retrospective interview to Business Insider, and during this conversation revealed exactly how Longoria's involvement with the film came to be. The short answer is that she simply consented to lend some money to the production. The longer answer is that, without Eva Longoria, "John Wick," the subsequent multimedia franchise it spawned, and quite possibly the directing careers of Stahelski and Leitch may never have come to pass at all. There are numerous names of people who've attempted to take the life of Mr. Wick; Eva Longoria can be counted as one of the few who saved it.