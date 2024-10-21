Keanu Reeves' Beard Created A Behind-The-Scenes Nightmare For John Wick

It would've been one thing if Reeves was merely being lazy or obstinate when it came to refusing to shave his beard to portray John Wick, but this was not the case. As director Chad Stahelski recently recalled while speaking to Business Insider (via Variety), keeping the beard was actually a creative decision, something that would visually represent the film's tone:

"We were trying to do a modern-day Greek mythology fantasy movie. That's not mainstream. So we wanted to do something cool with Keanu. But the money people, they wanted to see Keanu f—ing Reeves. 'Point Break' Keanu, 'Speed' Keanu. And I don't know if this exists anymore, but at the time we were told by the powers that be you don't cover up your leading man's face with a beard."

Co-director David Leitch echoed Stahelski's comments by explaining that arguments over facial hair have continued to crop up in his solo directing career:

"I don't want to get into it, but since then I have had contentious conversations about stars having facial hair. 'He needs to be clean-shaven for international!' That's the classic studio line."

As Leitch's comment indicates, the financier's cold feet over something seemingly as trivial as facial hair point to the root of the issue, which is that most executives are worried that an actor will be too unrecognizable or different-looking to capitalize on their star power. Granted, if the money folks are paying an actor big bucks to be in their film for their marquee value, it's somewhat understandable why they'd freak out over such a thing. Yet the whole ethos of an actor is to portray a character that serves the material, not to merely sell a product. If everyone is doing their creative jobs properly, it's much more likely that the work will help sell itself, and it's that alchemical equation for art that corporate folks still haven't been able to grasp throughout history.

Fortunately, Leitch and Stahelski stuck to their guns, with the latter recalling how they decided to resolve the issue by ... simply making the movie: