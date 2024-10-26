Erin Moriarty & Colby Minifie Were In A Marvel TV Series Together Before The Boys

The show may be called "The Boys," but it proves time and time again that girls do get it done. Eric Kripke's superhero satire, adapted from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's even more controversial comic series, has a feminist bent and a recurring theme of its female characters asserting agency. Starlight/Annie January (Erin Moriarty) is the greatest example, with her literally becoming a progressive icon and thoughtful leader in-universe.

As part of the series' critique of corporate America, though, it does not celebrate rainbow capitalism (i.e. putting individuals from marginalized groups at the top of institutions doing the marginalizing). Girlboss characters are never celebrated on "The Boys," from soulless exec Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), to serpentine politician Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), to Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) — a PR flack in way over her head as Homelander's (Antony Starr) lackey.

Minifie's performance as Ashley is especially impressive, turning a background character in season 1 into the show's best. Minifie makes her funny, loathsome, pathetic, and endearing all at once. Ashley is not a good person, but even as nominal CEO of Vought, she spends every moment walking on her tiptoes, afraid of setting Homelander's laser eyes off. At the same time, she relishes lording power over the people she can get away with bullying. Ashley has no counterpart in the "Boys" comics, but it's hard to imagine the show without her.

"The Boys" is not Moriarty and Minifie's first TV show together, though — it fact, it's not even their first superhero show, with the pair having previously played roles in Marvel/Netflix's "Jessica Jones."