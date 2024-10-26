Susan Heyward Has One Sister Sage Request For The Boys Season 5

Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) is the most compelling new supe in "The Boys" season 4. Unlike Stillwell and Stormfront before her, she's the first woman on the show to successfully form a respectful alliance with Homelander — and by "successfully," we just mean she managed to survive the whole season around Homelander without getting lasered to death. That's pretty impressive; sure, Firecracker (Valorie Curry) has also tried her best to do the same in the fourth season's final episodes, but somehow we don't think it's gonna go as well for her.

What makes Sage's survival of Homelander more impressive is how much she hid from him throughout the season; she knew A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) was the mole in the Seven instantly, but she never snitches him out. Her explanation in the finale is that she saw A-Train as controlled opposition; he was leaking info to the Boys, sure, but all that really did was cause a chain of events that led to Neuman's death and Homelander becoming the unofficial King of the World.

For some fans, that explanation seemed cheap. There are a lot of shows and movies out there that feature a scheming genius character who has everything go exactly to plan, even things they seemingly couldn't have known or predicted; for some viewers, Sage's reasoning behind letting A-Train keep being the mole felt like a clear example of this tiresome trope. But what if there was more to it than that? What if Sage was lying when she explained why she let A-Train live, or was at least hiding the full truth? If a July 2024 interview with Susan Heyward is any indication, this may turn out to be the case. As Heyward explained: