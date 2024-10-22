How Frasier's Daytime Talk Show Could Return In The Revival, According To The Producers

Having Frasier's high-mindedness punctured by his self-interest was always a funny device used throughout the original series. But something about the lovably pompous doctor fronting such a tawdry thing as "Dr. Crane" for years seemed to go against the central principles of the character. On the OG sitcom, Frasier always found his way back to his integrity, even when his ego and commercial instincts initially led him astray.

All of which is to say the "Dr. Crane" episode of the revival was the first sign that this new series wasn't entirely what fans of the original series had been hoping for. Actually, it was the second sign, after it was revealed that Kelsey Grammer would be the only actor returning for the revival. Thankfully, "Dr. Crane" sort of came and went, and wasn't really mentioned in subsequent episodes. That is, until the season 2 installment, "The Squash Courtship of Freddy's Father," in which Bebe Glazer returns to try to convince Frasier to revisit his TV talk show.

The episode, which also picked up on a salacious storyline from the original "Frasier" series, sees Bebe enlist her own daughter, Phoebe (Rachel Bloom), to try to sway her client in the direction of a triumphant return to the small-screen. Thankfully, Frasier refuses throughout the episode, seemingly persuading Phoebe to market his new memoir and give up on tempting him back to TV. However, when the episode wraps up, we see that Bebe and Phoebe had schemed all along to manipulate Frasier into accepting Phoebe as his agent so that she could eventually steer him back towards "Dr. Crane" under the guise of wanting to shepherd his memoir to publication.

It raised the question of whether we would actually see Frasier fronting his TV show within a show as the series went on, and now we have some insight into whether such a thing will actually happen.