The Frasier Revival Continues A Salacious Storyline From The Original Series
This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Frasier."
Throughout "Frasier" and its 1993-2004 run, one of the best recurring characters was Harriet Sansom Harris' Bebe Glazer. An unscrupulous, shrewish agent who Niles (David Hyde Pierce) once described as "Lady Macbeth without the sincerity," Bebe was always bringing some sort of media deal to Frasier that threatened to undermine his integrity while netting him (and Bebe) a large paycheck. But while she was conniving, manipulative, and often just flat-out ridiculous, Frasier's agent always maintained a dogged commitment to her client.
In order to do what she thought was best for Frasier, however, she would often come up with some of the most absurd schemes ever seen on the show. "Frasier" frequently dabbled in farce, which made for some delightfully unlikely scenarios. But whenever Bebe showed up, you knew the limits of credulity were about to be stretched even further. Thankfully, much like with the farcical storylines, Bebe's antics — outlandish though they were — often made for some of the funniest moments on the original series. That was mostly due to the fact that, just as with all the best punchlines on the show, Frasier's stuffiness and inflated sense of self was the butt of the joke.
There was, for instance, the time she feigned a suicide attempt in order to secure better terms for Frasier's radio contract. In this season 2 episode, titled "Agents in America — Part III," Frasier tries to talk his agent down from the ledge of his radio building, only to be mortified to find out she's doing it all for the sake of his contract. The juxtaposition of Frasier's typically refined and collected manner with Bebe's eccentric and zany energy was one of the best dynamics on the show, and was put to perfect use in this early episode.
Now, Bebe is back in the "Frasier" revival series, which recently returned for season 2, and it seems the writers also have a soft spot for "Agents in America" — as the latest installment picks up on a storyline that began all the way back in that 1995 episode.
The Frasier revival plays out a 1995 storyline
Thus far, the "Frasier" revival has hosted some impressive guest stars, bringing back Bebe Neuwirth's Lilith Sternin and Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle to deliver a strong shot of nostalgia for fans of the original series. The new season of the show has also provided some great cameos, including Kelsey Grammer's former "Back to You" costar Patricia Heaton and a fan-favorite "Mandalorian" actor. But outside of the original ensemble, Bebe Glazer was surely one of the most anticipated guests for the new series.
In season 2, episode 5, titled "The Squash Courtship of Freddy's Father," the eccentric agent finally makes an appearance, visiting Frasier in Boston and bringing along her daughter, Phoebe, played by "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom. Described by her mother as "an Ivy Leaguer who enjoys the finer things in life," Phoebe is unusually similar to Frasier, sharing his taste in opera and matching every bit of his characteristic snootiness. It's here that episode 5 of the revival picks up where "Agents in America — Part III" left off. During that original series episode, Frasier and Bebe spend the night together after staying up late to negotiate the doctor's radio contract. When Frasier awakens in the morning, he's startled to see Bebe wearing one of his shirts, letting out a timid "Somebody hold me" after realizing what transpired between the two of them.
After this, Bebe and Frasier's brief entanglement is forgotten, and the episode culminates in Bebe's fake suicide attempt. But in the latest episode of the revival show, Frasier begins to suspect that his night spent with Bebe some 30 years prior may have in fact had some unintended consequences — i.e. Phoebe herself. As the episode goes on, Dr. Crane insists that Bebe promote his memoir while she insists he return to his TV talk show and spice up his dull memoir with more gossip, telling Frasier, "A chapter about our torrid affair in 95 would make for an interesting read." It's after this that the good doctor begins to suspect he is, in fact Phoebe's father, and that he and Bebe's one night stand resulted in him having an estranged daughter without even realizing it.
Another guest star elevates the Frasier revival
In the latest episode of the revival show, when Frasier first mentions he's meeting with Bebe Glazer, he announces he's attending an opera with his agent — Giacomo Puccini's "Tosca." He then proclaims that he's got a date with "one of history's greatest villains. Psychopathic, power hungry, Bebe Glazer," before lightning strikes. Deliberately campy and over-the-top though it is, this dramatic announcement isn't entirely off the mark when it comes to describing Bebe.
Back in "Agents in America," after Frasier realized the trick Bebe had pulled to secure his new contract, he remarked, "What kind of a woman are you? You seduced me, you lied to me, you nearly got me killed! You've shamelessly manipulated not only me, but this station, the news media, and the entire city of Seattle. What do you have to say for yourself?" — to which Bebe replies, "Aren't you glad I'm on your side?" From then on, Bebe was known as a kind of benevolent manipulator who, though unscrupulous, would do whatever needed to be done for Frasier.
Things haven't changed in "The Squash Courtship of Freddy's Father," where it's revealed that Bebe intended to make Frasier believe Phoebe was his own daughter, when she was, in fact, not. It was all a ruse to allow Phoebe to convince her "father" to return to TV. Though Frasier figures out the trick before the episode ends, Bebe still comes out on top after Phoebe apologizes and convinces Frasier to let her shop his memoir around — all so that she can eventually steer him back towards TV. Once again, Bebe manages to deceive everyone around her, winning out in the end and telling her daughter "Mommy always gets her money" to wrap up the episode.
Once again, the revival series benefits greatly from the return of a classic "Frasier" character, with Harriet Sansom Harris elevating the show around her and distracting from the fact that this revival still can't quite sustain itself without these guest spots. Meanwhile, while it may seem as though Frasier lost out this time, he should consider himself lucky to be where he is — because as Niles said of Bebe on the original series, "I would have assumed she killed after mating."
New episodes of "Frasier" drop Thursdays on Paramount+.