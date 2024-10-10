The Frasier Revival Continues A Salacious Storyline From The Original Series

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Frasier."

Throughout "Frasier" and its 1993-2004 run, one of the best recurring characters was Harriet Sansom Harris' Bebe Glazer. An unscrupulous, shrewish agent who Niles (David Hyde Pierce) once described as "Lady Macbeth without the sincerity," Bebe was always bringing some sort of media deal to Frasier that threatened to undermine his integrity while netting him (and Bebe) a large paycheck. But while she was conniving, manipulative, and often just flat-out ridiculous, Frasier's agent always maintained a dogged commitment to her client.

In order to do what she thought was best for Frasier, however, she would often come up with some of the most absurd schemes ever seen on the show. "Frasier" frequently dabbled in farce, which made for some delightfully unlikely scenarios. But whenever Bebe showed up, you knew the limits of credulity were about to be stretched even further. Thankfully, much like with the farcical storylines, Bebe's antics — outlandish though they were — often made for some of the funniest moments on the original series. That was mostly due to the fact that, just as with all the best punchlines on the show, Frasier's stuffiness and inflated sense of self was the butt of the joke.

There was, for instance, the time she feigned a suicide attempt in order to secure better terms for Frasier's radio contract. In this season 2 episode, titled "Agents in America — Part III," Frasier tries to talk his agent down from the ledge of his radio building, only to be mortified to find out she's doing it all for the sake of his contract. The juxtaposition of Frasier's typically refined and collected manner with Bebe's eccentric and zany energy was one of the best dynamics on the show, and was put to perfect use in this early episode.

Now, Bebe is back in the "Frasier" revival series, which recently returned for season 2, and it seems the writers also have a soft spot for "Agents in America" — as the latest installment picks up on a storyline that began all the way back in that 1995 episode.