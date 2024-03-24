Frasier's Foray Into Farce Really Began Thanks To Season 2's The Matchmaker

Farce has played a significant role in the history of "Frasier," despite the sitcom being renowned for its more sophisticated comedy. Somehow, putting Kelsey Grammer's pompous yet lovable Dr. Crane at the center of some ridiculous hijinks served only to highlight how absurd a figure he could be rather than undermining the otherwise highbrow humor of the series. Farce proved a worthy technique for knocking both Frasier and often his brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce) off their high horses in particularly hilarious fashion.

It's not surprising, then, that farcical episodes are among the series best, from the famous Ski Lodge episode in season five to the dead seal episode, which was inspired by real events. But it took some time for the series to develop its unique spin on the genre. During the inaugural season of the show, which aired all the way back in 1993, the writers didn't attempt a single farce. It wasn't until writer Joe Keenan arrived and introduced his comedic sensibility that "Frasier" really embraced the format.

"The Matchmaker" aired during the second season of "Frasier" in 1994 and saw the titular doctor unwittingly go on a date with his male station manager. Keenan's tightly written farce proved the show could support such comedy without collapsing beneath the weight of the absurdity of it all. As such, "The Matchmaker" set a precedent that "Frasier" would follow for years after.