Rocky Has A Cameo From Star Trek's Michael Dorn, But You Probably Never Noticed Him

Michael Dorn has had himself one fine career in Hollywood, the kind that many actors coming up now will probably never have the chance to experience. Dorn is largely known as one character, Worf from the "Star Trek" franchise, which technically includes "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" (where Dorn plays the grandfather of the Worf most people are familiar with) but was defined by his work on "The Next Generation," culminating in his return in "Picard" season 3. While Dorn has acted in a ton of other movies and TV shows over the years, this will always be his calling card. Be that as it may, Dorn does have another major franchise under his belt, although his contributions to it are quite a bit smaller.

Though one would be forgiven for missing it, Dorn actually has a small, uncredited role in the 1976 classic "Rocky." On an episode of Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast, Dorn was asked about his uncredited role in the first "Rocky" movie, which he described as his "first real gig." Rosenbaum then asked him to break down what he did in the film, which he explained as follows:

"It was a couple of scenes with Apollo Creed, Carl [Weathers], who just passed away. It was supposed to be only a couple of days in his office. We were like his bodyguards, this other guy and I [...] There was a couple of scenes. There's a couple that I'm not in, there's a couple I am in. Then, we were with him at the ring when he was fighting."

Dorn also described the job as "fleeting" but expressed that it was a great experience. A lot of that had to do with watching Sylvester Stallone dedicate himself fully to "Rocky," which he had to essentially will into existence. Dorn revealed that he got to witness that dedication in real time: