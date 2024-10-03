Worf Actor Michael Dorn Almost Made His Star Trek Return Years Before Picard

Though Dorn's plans for the unproduced Worf spin-off never happened, he was at least able to channel some of those ideas into what happened with the character on "Star Trek: Picard." That series saw Worf go from a hot-tempered grump to a Zen master, and it was a deeply satisfying arc for the character. But apparently Dorn was also almost tapped to be a part of "Star Trek: Discovery," a show about the crew of a starship that starts out in the 23rd century (a decade before the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series," to be exact) that travels to the far-flung 32nd century. On an episode of "Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum," Dorn revealed that he was almost a part of the newest generation of "Star Trek," but things fell through because of staffing changes. He told Rosenbaum:

"I was asked several times to be part of that new universe, but because of just circumstances [...] just that sort of one thing that happens [...] nothing to do with me [...] but something happens like on 'Discovery,' they said hey, we want you to come back and do this character. It would be great. We'll show you [...] Scripts, everything [...] I was talking to the producer [...] The producer gets fired, and they bring in a whole 'nother crew. So it's those type of things. So that was going on for a long time. Then one time, I just went, 'Okay, that's it. I'm not going to think about this anymore.'"

It sounds like production headaches nearly gave poor Dorn a headache, and he decided to just fight for his own spinoff or wait for some sort of "Next Gen" reunion. Thankfully, he got to get some closure with the character on "Picard," but it would have been amazing to see more of Worf in the years between. Whether or not Dorn would have played Worf on "Discovery" is kind of murky, though it's likely he would have played someone else because the Klingon warrior hadn't been born yet when the starship Discovery travelled to the far future — and even-though Klingons live longer than humans, there's no way Worf could have lived that long unless he were cryogenically frozen or something.