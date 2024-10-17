LEGO's New Marvel Set Is Exactly What X-Men '97 Fans Have Been Waiting For
Even though there are a myriad of Marvel LEGO sets out there, the X-Men have mostly been left out in the wind. Sure, there's a cool LEGO playset featuring the mutants' signature X-Jet, but otherwise, they're not getting the same treatment as LEGO sets inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Honestly, even Spider-Man has been getting a lot more LEGO sets over the years. But now, LEGO is giving longtime X-Men fans, especially those who were more than pleased by the spectacular animated series revival "X-Men '97," the X-Men LEGO set they've been waiting for.
Today, LEGO announced the upcoming release of the LEGO X-Men X-Mansion, a 3,093-piece set that lets you put together a full modular building brick version of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, complete with a fantastic roster of LEGO minifigure mutants and a buildable Sentinel for them to battle outside the school. There's even a cool effect that allows for the school to receive some battle damage.
Let's take a closer look at the LEGO X-Men X-Mansion set that's coming in November below.
Go inside the LEGO X-Men X-Mansion
Priced at $329.99, the LEGO X-Men X-Mansion provides a full version of the building, albeit on a smaller LEGO scale. But inside, you'll find the building brick versions of all the signature locations, including the Danger Room, where the X-Men engage in training to hone their mutant powers (with training variations made possible by swappable panels with different threats).
You'll also get to build the medical bay where Wolverine gets examined by Jean Grey, beginning his long unrequited love for the wife of Scott Summers, aka Cyclops. There's even an area for Professor X to hook up to Cerebro and a room where mutants can attend a virtual class from Beast, who is, sadly, not included in this set as a minifigure.
Meanwhile, out back, there's a secret panel that reveals one of the signature X-Men doors in the basement of the mansion. It happens to be positioned right next to the basketball hoop, which is a fun reference to the fact that the X-Jet is hidden below a secret bay under the basketball court. In fact, you'll notice some other cool X-Men Easter eggs plastered on the back of the wall, such as the wanted poster from the famous cover for "X-Men: Days of Future Past."
Mutant minifigures galore!
As for the minfigure line-up, we've got Professor X, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Gambit, Rogue, Iceman, Bishop, and Magneto. (Frankly, I wish we got Jubilee in there instead of Iceman.) And don't forget about that buildable Sentinel that towers above all of them. Hopefully, LEGO will release one of those in a smaller battle set that can be added to the X-Mansion, in order to increase the action around the school.
The LEGO X-Men X-Mansion will be available on November 1, 2024, for LEGO Insiders before getting a general release to everyone on November 4, so stay tuned to The LEGO Shop online to order yours as soon as possible. If you order between November 1 and November 7, you'l get a little limited edition LEGO Cerebro set.
Don't forget about the awesome "X-Men '97" action figures that are out there too.