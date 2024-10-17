LEGO's New Marvel Set Is Exactly What X-Men '97 Fans Have Been Waiting For

Even though there are a myriad of Marvel LEGO sets out there, the X-Men have mostly been left out in the wind. Sure, there's a cool LEGO playset featuring the mutants' signature X-Jet, but otherwise, they're not getting the same treatment as LEGO sets inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Honestly, even Spider-Man has been getting a lot more LEGO sets over the years. But now, LEGO is giving longtime X-Men fans, especially those who were more than pleased by the spectacular animated series revival "X-Men '97," the X-Men LEGO set they've been waiting for.

LEGO

Today, LEGO announced the upcoming release of the LEGO X-Men X-Mansion, a 3,093-piece set that lets you put together a full modular building brick version of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, complete with a fantastic roster of LEGO minifigure mutants and a buildable Sentinel for them to battle outside the school. There's even a cool effect that allows for the school to receive some battle damage.

Let's take a closer look at the LEGO X-Men X-Mansion set that's coming in November below.