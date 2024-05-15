These New X-Men '97 Action Figures Understand Exactly What We Love About The Show

For the longest time, most of the 1/12th scale figures of Cyclops released over the years have been missing one key accessory: his optic blasts. Despite have a superpower that is easily visualized in plastic form, most figures of Cyclops haven't given the figure a cool way to show off his mutant ability. Thankfully, the Marvel Legends version of Cyclops from "X-Men '97" finally includes a translucent, red plastic beam that can be attached to an alternate head sculpt, making it appear as if he's shooting a blast from his visor. The effect is simply awesome, and the presentation fits in line with the animation style of "X-Men '97." The expression on the face that fits the optic blast mold makes it even better too, and there are several cool poses that can be used to execute it.

Beyond that, Cyclops also comes with some excellent swappable hands, including one that fits perfectly on the side of his visor to make it appear as if he's activating his visor, which works with both versions of Cyclops' head. The other head sculpt that doesn't fit the optic blast piece has the perfect cocky smirk on his face too, tapping into that arrogant leader attitude that Cyclops frequently showcases. This just might be the best version of the '90s of Cyclops that has ever been done.

Jean Grey, on the other hand, could use something a little extra to make her figure a bit better. Sure, the sculpt of the face and body is outstanding, including the alternate head sculpt with Jean's hair down, signifying that she's actually the Madelyne Pryor version of Jean Grey. The hair in particular on that sculpt looks awesome. Plus, Hasbro was wise enough to make the ponytail on the other head sculpt removable — not because you want to give Jean Grey yet another hairstyle, but to ensure that it doesn't break off and ruin the figure. There are also interchangeable hands that allow for telekinetic posing, yet much like Magneto, I wish Jean Grey had some kind of accessory that visualized her powers, such as a series of rings that emanate from her hands or can fit on her head. Something like that would enhance the figure.

Furthermore, I'd like to commend the firm footing on this Jean Grey figure. More often than not, female action figures from Marvel Legends, especially when they're Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, have slender legs and feet that do not allow for a sturdy figure stance unless you have some kind of base to stand them up. Thankfully, Jean Grey doesn't require that, and I wish Hasbro would figure out a way to fix this problem on the MCU figures.