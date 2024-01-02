Cool Stuff: The X-Men '97 X-Jet Soars In As A New Marvel LEGO Set

Created as more of a kid-friendly LEGO playset, the "X-Men '97" X-Jet has twin cockpits with room for four mini-figures, so you won't be able to fit as much of the team as the actual vehicle does in the show. The X-Jet also has two stud shooters on both sides of the jet, as well as two spring shooters beneath the wings, which will make for some fun LEGO battles.

There's also a bit of secret storage in the X-Jet, as the vehicle has two removable containers where kids can store spare studs (the projectiles from the shooters), as well as Wolverine's claws, which can be detached from the included minifigures. Speaking of minifigures...

LEGO

The LEGO X-Men X-Jet playset comes with Cyclops, Wolverine, Rogue, and Magneto. Hopefully, that means additional "X-Men '97" LEGO sets are on the way and will give us other heroes like Storm, Bishop, Nightcrawler, and Jean Grey (all of whom are being gifted their own action figures from Hasbro's Marvel Legends line).

With a price of $85, I wish this set was a little bit bigger to accommodate more X-Men minifigures inside of it. But perhaps that's an Ultimate Collector Series version of the X-Jet that's on the way. There have also been rumblings of a larger set that would let fans build Professor X's School for Gifted Youngsters, which serves as the secret base for the X-Men. However, that's yet to be confirmed.

The LEGO X-Men X-Jet is available to order now from The LEGO Shop.