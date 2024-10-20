You've Seen One Of The Boys Stars Before On The Disney Channel (Just Not How You Think)

Karen Fukuhara has had a particularly fine career, particularly in recent years. Setting aside credits in "Bullet Train" and Cartoon Network's much-beloved animated series "Craig of the Creek," Fukuhara has made a name for herself as fan-favorite Kimiko on Amazon Prime Video's violent superhero series "The Boys." Given that show's continued success, it seems more than likely we'll be seeing more from the actress in the years to come. But her start in the business wasn't actually as an actress. Rather, it was as a celebrity interviewer for the Disney Channel.

In an interview with Collider to promote "The Boys" season 4, Fukuhara dove into her past on Disney's "Movie Surfers" show. The series featured kids interviewing celebrities and highlighting upcoming movies for their audience. Fukuhara was, for a time in the early 2000s, one of the kids putting in time as a young entertainment journalist of sorts.

"I used to be an interviewer. I worked for a show called Disney's 'Movie Surfers' when I was in middle school and I was the one interviewing people on the red carpet and at press junkets. I went to the Pixar lot and got to see what the animation process was like and interview directors and actors."

It's not exactly a conventional way to get into the business, but plenty of former Disney stars have gone on to have massive careers. Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake are just a few examples. Fukuhara also recalled her first red carpet, which was for Disney's huge hit ride-turned-movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." Though it wasn't exactly a great experience.