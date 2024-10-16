Russell Crowe's Most Unhinged Thriller Is Becoming A Streaming Hit On Netflix

Warning: minor spoilers for "Unhinged" to follow.

"Unhinged" opens with a troubling incident that tints our understanding of Tom Cooper (Crowe), who engages in some really shady business with a lit matchstick and a bottle of hydrocodone. Cut to hair stylist Rachel Flynn (Caren Pistorius), who is having the worst day of her life while being stuck during rush hour traffic as she drives her son Kyle to school. Rachel is already late for work, and what's worse, a client fires her abruptly over the phone before she can explain herself. This is when her vehicle is blocked by a pickup truck at a green light. No prizes for guessing who the pickup truck driver is: yes, it is the unpredictable Tom, who initially demands an apology and promises to leave her alone. However, when Rachel refuses, he vows to show her what having a bad day really entails. Thus, the horrors begin.

As you can probably guess, this is not the only instance where Rachel runs into Tom, as the latter makes it a point to remind her of the cost of angering the wrong guy when everything could have easily been resolved with an apology. The premise feels extremely petty, and that is the point: there is no method to Tom's madness, as he does anything he pleases, and knows that he will, most likely, get away with it. Crowe is terrifying in the way he carries himself and surveys the world around him, his gaze teeming with disdain and a sense of entitlement that leads people down genuinely dark paths. It is possible that talking about the film might feel more interesting than actually experiencing it, but that is exactly why it is such a fun, thrilling one-time watch, minus any shoe-horned philosophizing or delusions of grandeur about its core message.

Every dumb, over-the-top scene in "Unhinged" only serves to underline that its purpose is to wreak havoc on the screen and take audiences for a short, bumpy ride, filled with tense road range encounters and some really ominous axe-hacking montages that Crowe expertly injects with kinetic thrill. Good stuff.

"Unhinged" is currently streaming on Netflix.