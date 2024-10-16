The FTC's Click-To-Cancel Rule Changes Everything For Streaming Services Like Netflix

As much as the Netflixes and Maxes and Prime Videos of the world are constantly chasing viewership numbers defined by vague-sounding metrics like "minutes watched," the dirty little secret of this current streaming era is that every service simply wants as much of the general population as possible to be subscribed to its platform. While CEOs would obviously rather have shows like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" earn high enough ratings to justify the enormous budget expenses involved, the not-insignificant amount of customers who are passively paying for year-long Prime Video subscriptions without ever even watching anything on it is a net win, too. Soon, however, even your technology-unsavvy parents juggling way too many paid subscriptions will be able to cancel with just a single click of the television remote.

That will be a marked improvement of the current status quo. In just one example, my attempt to cancel an ongoing Max subscription was met with a prompt asking, "Before you go, Jeremy, can we do anything to help?" This is followed by a (somewhat desperate-looking) plea to opt for a more cheaper subscription tier, after which the algorithm doesn't even pretend to help anymore and instead offers up a "Can't find anything to watch? Explore our recently added movies and series" tab to random movies and shows. Once you finally make it past these riddles three, you can navigate to one of two buttons: "Back to Subscription" or "Continue to Cancel." Even that isn't the end of it, though! There's another page hawking one last "special offer" in the hopes of getting me to stick around (which, full disclosure, I'm probably going to take as soon as this article publishes), before finally allowing me to do what I came here to do in the first place. Exhausting.

Streaming has serious problems and no easy answers to fix them, but even this one relatively tiny step for corporate transparency and ethics is a giant leap for customers like you and me.