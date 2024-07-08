This Is The Biggest Problem Streaming Services Need To Solve

While cable and traditional TV aren't dead yet, they are certainly dying. Netflix ensured some time ago that streaming was going to be the future, but the pandemic accelerated that trend and consumers now have to choose between any number of streaming services any time they flip on their device of choice, including Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, Max, and even niche services like the horror-focused Shudder. Not only that, but viewers then have to navigate the seemingly endless sea of options within each service. It's become truly overwhelming. This is a core problem with streaming as it currently exists, and it simply must be addressed.

It used to be that one would flip on the TV, do a little channel surfing, and land on something that was already programmed by any number of channels already being paid for. Yes, there was still choice involved, but it wasn't starting from scratch. Netflix and the other streamers employ algorithms to help taper homepages to a viewer's specific wants, but algorithms are imperfect. These streamers also want to prioritize their own homegrown shows and movies. As a result, just finding something you're interested in watching on any given day can be a daunting task rather than a way to unwind.

Some things are being done to help ease the strain on the wallets of consumers, such as the recent trend of streaming bundles. This has, in essence, just emulated what we had with cable, only worse. One of the ways it's worse is that we are all now faced with the burden of choice, having to navigate seas of content to find something to watch every single time we turn on our TV (or tablet, laptop, or even phone). Watching TV shouldn't be this hard. But what can be done about it?