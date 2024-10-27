How Linda Blair's Cameo In The Exorcist: Believer Happened

Back in 2018, Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green had great success rebooting the long-running "Halloween" film franchise with a movie frustratingly just called "Halloween." The 2018 "Halloween" ignored every other sequel to come after John Carpenter's 1978 original, taking place in a world where Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was not the sister of Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), and where Michael had been languishing in a mental institution for 40 years. That film spawned two sequels in its own miniature continuity, "Halloween Kills" in 2021 and "Halloween Ends" in 2022.

Blumhouse and Green were clearly hoping that lightning could strike twice, as Jason Blum infamously purchased the rights to "The Exorcist" in 2021 for $400 million. The plan was for Green to direct another reboot trilogy that also ignored all the extant sequels to date, catching up with the characters from the first film decades later. Sadly, the first film in this proposed trilogy, called "The Exorcist: Believer," was a box office disappointment, and was widely panned by critics. The two planned sequels were almost immediately scrapped, and Blumhouse pivoted to another reboot from Mike Flanagan, currently scheduled for release in 2026.

"The Exorcist: Believer" wasn't good, but it did do some heavy lifting to connect its events to previous movies. When the film's main characters need information about a local exorcism, they turn to Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) from the first film. Chris was seen as an expert, as she had written several books about the demonic possession of her daughter Regan (Linda Blair) in 1973. The books were personal, however, and alienated Regan. The pair hadn't spoken in years.

Until the film's final scene, where Regan comes to visit Chris in the hospital. /Film previously reported that Blair was already onset at an advisor, but a further 2023 interview with NBC Insider explained more in-depth how she parlayed her presence into a full-blown cameo.