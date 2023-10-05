The Exorcist: Believer Ending Explained: People Who Need People

This post contains major spoilers for "The Exorcist: Believer."

William Friedkin, the immortal director of the original 1973 "The Exorcist," who passed away earlier this year, was fond of saying that his film of William Peter Blatty's novel was all about the "mystery of faith." Faith, especially the religious kind, is a continually hot topic given humanity's ever-increasing body of knowledge about the world and each other. "The Exorcist" is a brilliantly ambiguous film, almost because it has to be; where Friedkin and Blatty sought to prove the existence of Good (if not God) via a grounded, brutal portrayal of the possession of Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) by the demon Pazuzu and her subsequent exorcism by two Catholic priests, many audiences found themselves terrified by the potential existence of such diabolical Evil.

Point being, it's a lot easier and simpler to believe in the existence of Evil than that of Good. As permissiveness in culture has changed and expanded during the 50 years since the first "Exorcist" was released, belief systems have further fractured while going to greater extremes. There are, seemingly, even more zealots these days as they make their voices loud and heard, and the aggressive secularization of the majority of society only fuels the fire of the attendant arguments and confusion.

Director and co-writer David Gordon Green's "The Exorcist: Believer," the sixth in the franchise (though made with the assertion that only the '73 film is canon), seeks to address our current crisis of faith and belief, once again using the violating possession of a young girl (two of them, in fact) to ask questions about which, if any, belief systems are valid. "Believer" postulates that not only do all (or at least most) faiths hold validity, but that humanity's biggest weapon in the fight against Evil is each other.