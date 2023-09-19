The Exorcist: Believer Had Regan Actress Linda Blair On Set As An Advisor

I don't throw the word "iconic" around willy-nilly, but I think it's fair to say Linda Blair's performance in "The Exorcist" is iconic. Blair didn't have an easy task; she had to go through hell to portray a possessed kid, shouting foul language and undergoing heavy make-up as young Regan MacNeil, a 12-year-old possessed by the demon Pazuzu (not the devil himself, even though that's the common assumption).

Well, there's a new "Exorcist" movie on the way — "The Exorcist: Believer." The film, helmed by David Gordon Green, brings back Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, Regan's mother. But what about Blair? She was definitely on set — as an advisor. Speaking with Total Film, Green confirmed that Blair helped the newly possessed kids — played by Lidya Jewett and Olivia O'Neill — learn the ropes about getting demonic.

"We were really lucky to have Linda," Green said. "The hardships she faced during the production and after the production were certainly headlines and had an effect on her. We brought her in as an advisor because we're dealing with young people, and we want to take them to dangerous places safely." That makes sense, and if there's one person who knows a thing or two about playing a possessed kid, it's Linda Blair.