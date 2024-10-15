Terrifier 3's Biggest Revelation Changes Art The Clown's Role In A Major Way

This article contains spoilers for "Terrifier 3."

The longer a horror franchise goes, the more lore needs to be developed, almost by default. After all, how else to explain why and how a series' central villain/spirit/killer keeps coming back to pester the living? While some franchises have enough lore baked into the premise of the series and characters right from the get-go so as not to need too much elaboration — the Cenobites are called from Hell by the Lament Configuration, Charles Lee Ray is into voodoo resurrection, etc. — others find themselves having to pile new facets onto the characters to try and explain why this struggle of Good vs. Evil is continual. This latter group tends to contain most of the slasher franchises, as series like "Halloween" and "Friday the 13th" eventually find themselves either embracing explicitly supernatural ideas or having to shed continuity and start over.

Damien Leone's "Terrifier" films are curiously right in between these two camps. While the first "Terrifier" movie features Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) committing heinous acts of murder that any average human being could potentially do, by the end of that film there's something explicitly supernatural happening that causes his resurrection. In "Terrifier 2," Art is still ostensibly portrayed as human and isn't given any supernatural powers per se, but his seeming ability to attack Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) in her dreams along with all the hints toward Sienna's father having some psychic (or otherwise) connection to Art sets the stage for some more supernatural shenanigans that follow. Although Leone explained a bit about such elements as Sienna's own resurrection and the possession of Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) on his commentary track for "Terrifier 2," it was not until this month's "Terrifier 3" that the lore of the series has been clearly laid out on-screen in the films.

The biggest revelation within "Terrifier 3" involves just what has gotten inside Victoria, why Art has seemingly become immortal, and what Sienna's predestined part in this metaphysical drama is. Most illuminating is how these revelations explain Art's role, not just in the film's narrative but in the way the movies function, too, and it's a reason that cleverly incorporates how the "Terrifier" movies are perceived in the real world.