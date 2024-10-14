The Simpsons Just Killed A Character Who Was Gone For 27 Years In A White Lotus Parody

In the "Simpsons" episode "The Yellow Lotus" (October 6, 2024), the titular family finds themselves staying at a high-end resort. Unbeknownst to the hotel staff, the Simpsons are squatting there, sleeping in a luggage suite that is being used by a very wealthy guest: the new wife of their old nemesis, Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer). As "Simpsons" fans can tell you, shenanigans will inevitably ensue. Oh yes, and murder. Murder will possibly ensue. The episode begins with Home and Marge finding a dead body in the ocean.

As with most "Simpsons" plots, the explanation as to how our heroes came to be at the resort is a little convoluted. It seems that Marge (Julie Kavner) and Homer (Dan Castellaneta) have been investing in a timeshare for the last decade, having begun when Marge was still pregnant with Bart. When the time finally comes for the family to enjoy their timeshare vacation, they find their decade of investment has only earned them 20 minutes on the property. Hence, why they sneak back into the property and squat in the luggage storage suite.

This shady timeshare deal was, as seen in a flashback, orchestrated by Nick Callahan (Hank Azaria), a character who gave them a very hard sell, pretty much aggressively admitting that it was a scam. Homer and Marge, luckily, have a chance to confront Nick Callahan in the present, as he too is staying at the resort. He admits that it was a scam and that he has bigger and better scams going now. Homer and Marge are dejected that they cannot stop him. In a fit of karmic justice, however, Nick is savaged by a drugged-up otter. He does not survive.

Speaking with ScreenRant about "The Yellow Lotus" and other episodes in "The Simpsons" season 36, series producer Al Jean reminded readers that the now-late Nick Callahan was actually a returning character, previously seen in the episode "Realty Bites," which premiered on December 7, 1997.