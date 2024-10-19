Lady Gaga's Favorite Thrillers & Horror Movies Include Three Hitchcock Classics

But what about the other two films that freak out Lady Gaga? One is the absolutely terrifying "The Exorcist," which she tweeted about once, saying it "scares the Jesus out of me." William Friedkin's 1973 horror film stars Linda Blair as a young girl who becomes possessed by an evil spirit, forcing a pair of priests to contend with it in a battle for not just her life, but her very soul. Gaga's Catholic upbringing is sure to make this one even scarier (seriously, it's a distinctly Catholic nightmare), but "The Exorcist" is pretty regularly understood as one of the scariest movies of all time.

"Donnie Darko," on the other hand, is Richard Kelly's surreal 2001 sci-fi thriller that has some seriously horrific elements. The movie follows Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal), a teenager who starts seeing visions of a man-rabbit named Frank who tells him about the impending apocalypse. Trying to explain "Donnie Darko" is pretty tricky (you can read our ending explainer here), but Gaga is apparently a hardcore devotee. In a Variety Actors on Actors interview with Gyllenhaal, Gaga gushed that she had seen the movie "so many times." She said that, "In the world of music, but in fashion as well, 'Donnie Darko,' it's religion."

While I'm a pretty big fan of Kelly's movies, I'm not sure if I could go quite that far, personally. But Gaga's love for the film is clearly intense, and it should be interesting to see if she references it directly in any future work. Even if she doesn't, I'm sure there will be plenty of horror-inspired goodness in Gaga's future as a musician and an actor.