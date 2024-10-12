Peter Jackson Fired Ryan Gosling From One Of His Movies For A Ridiculous Reason

The year was 2007. Peter "Lord of the Rings" Jackson was set to direct an adaptation of the bestselling Alice Sebold novel "The Lovely Bones." Saorise Ronan would play Susie, the 14-year-old girl who ends up being murdered by a serial killer named George, played by Stanley Tucci. She dies very early on in the movie and spends the rest of the time looking in on her family from the afterlife as they try to both mourn her loss and find her killer. The novel was incredibly popular, especially among women, so it wasn't a massive surprise when former Mickey Mouse-club heartthrob Ryan Gosling was cast as Susie's father, Jack. Sure, the 26-year-old Gosling was a bit young to play the father of a teenager, but fans of his film "The Notebook" would be sure to turn up for "The Lovely Bones."

Then, one day, Gosling was out, replaced by hamburger man and former New Kid on the Block Mark Wahlberg. It was somewhat shocking when it happened, and it seemed like there was at least a little bit of animosity, as reports from the time painted Gosling's leaving as everything from him stepping down to a straight-up firing. So, what really happened?

In a recent appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast while promoting her film "The Outrun," Ronan shared her feelings on the whole slightly ridiculous ordeal. From her perspective, it sounds a bit less chaotic than we were all led to believe, and it might have all turned out for the better anyway.