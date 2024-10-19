Denzel Washington Was Once Considered For A Pre-MCU Marvel Superhero Role

There is a moment in "Deadpool & Wolverine" where Wesley Snipes, making his first appearance as Blade in 20 years on the big screen, says "There's only been one Blade. There's only ever gonna be one Blade." While Marvel Studios is currently working on a reboot of the franchise, the project has faced more than a few setbacks. So, for now, there is precisely one actor to play the Daywalker on the silver screen, and that is Snipes. Had things gone another way though, it might have been a different actor we'd now associate with the Marvel Comics antihero. That actor? Denzel Washington.

In a 2018 oral history published by Entertainment Weekly to commemorate the 20th anniversary of "Blade," screenwriter David S. Goyer explained that the studio, in this case New Line Cinema, was having trouble wrapping its head around the concept as it existed. "At one point the [studio] came to us and said 'Can Blade be white?' and I said 'Absolutely f***ing not. Like, that is just terrible. You cannot do that,'" Goyer recalled. In settling on a Black actor, the studio head presented three options. Per Goyer:

"[New Line studio head] Mike DeLuca said 'I'll make it for $40 million if you can get Denzel Washington, 35 if you can get Wesley Snipes, and 20 if you can get Laurence Fishburne.' And that was it. We wanted Wesley."

The following year, Fishbourne would star as Morbius in "The Matrix," which was one of the biggest R-rated hits ever up to that point. At that time though, Washington was on a serious hot streak. The decade before "Blade" went into production, his credits included "Glory," "Malcolm X," "The Pelican Brief," "Philadelphia," "Crimson Tide," and "Courage Under Fire," among others. As such, he was viewed as the best financial bet.