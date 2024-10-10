Terrifier 3's Art The Clown Was Inspired By Two Comedy Legends And One Cartoon Character [Exclusive]

There are few characters in the modern horror landscape who can rival Art the Clown, the deranged maniac who's been at the forefront of the "Terrifier" franchise for more than a decade (if we go back to his feature debut in the "All Hallows' Eve" anthology). Since then, he's become a true icon of the genre, appearing on tons of merchandise and leading unlikely box office success stories, such as 2022's "Terrifier 2." Now, Art is back for a Christmastime massacre in the new "Terrifier 3," which figures to only increase his status as horror's new it boy. But interestingly, for as unrelentingly brutal as Art is on screen, it turns out that the character is influenced by some icons from the comedy world.

/Film's Jacob Hall recently sat down with "Terrifier 3" writer/director Damien Leone, star David Howard Thornton (Art the Clown), and wrestler-turned-actor Chris Jericho. During the conversation, Hall asked about any influences on Art outside of the horror realm, specifically citing "Looney Tunes" as a possibility. "That's not an inspiration for me when I'm writing these movies," Leone said. Thornton, however, revealed that he sees Art the Clown as a Bugs Bunny of sorts. Here's what he had to say about it:

"To answer your question about Looney Tunes, yeah, definitely in my head I kind of see Art as being the Bugs Bunny of the horror world in that way. He's that mischievous, chaotic character that — he even does drag."

Thornton is now synonymous with the role of Art the Clown, having first appeared as the killer in 2016's "Terrifier." However, it was Mike Giannelli who originated the role in Leone's short film "The 9th Circle" before going on to star in "All Hallows' Eve." But when Gianelli declined to return as Art for "Terrifier," Thornton seized the opportunity, and the rest is horror history.