Why Alan Alda Butted Heads With An Emmy-Winning Director On The Set Of M*A*S*H

"M*A*S*H" is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, but it wouldn't have ever been the same without star Alan Alda. While the show was ostensibly an ensemble series, Alda's Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce ended up being the central character and Alda took on a bigger role behind-the-scenes by writing and directing episodes. Alda's influence really shaped "M*A*S*H," pushing it to be the progressive, heartwarming, hilarious series that it was. While that irritated the heck out of the rather conservative-leaning author who wrote the original book that the series was loosely based on, it ended up making the show a lot better. Alda is pretty much beloved otherwise — even co-stars like Wayne Rogers and McLean Stevenson, who left the series because they felt like they were playing second fiddle to Alda's Hawkeye, were generally complimentary about their charismatic co-star. There was one director on the series, however, who had some major frustrations with the actor.

In his autobiography "Please Don't Shoot My Dog" (via MeTV), actor and director Jackie Cooper shared some stories about how he and Alda butted heads behind-the-scenes on "*M*A*S*H" – and while it's recounted from the director's perspective, Alda still comes out smelling like a rose.