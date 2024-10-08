Hugh Grant Creeps Us Out With A Terrifying, Unholy Game In The New Heretic Trailer

It's safe to say you haven't seen Hugh Grant quite like this. The lovable character actor has always been something of a chameleon, appearing in everything from family-friendly comedies (most recently "Paddington 2") to murder-mysteries (director Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion") to harder-edged genre movies (Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen" in 2019 and "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" last year) to blockbuster musicals and adventure movies — hello, scene-stealing appearances as an Oompa Loompa in "Wonka" and as Forge in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." His next role is utterly unlike any of those previous ones, however. Leave it to A24 and directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods to bring out a whole new side of him in "Heretic."

Let's put it this way: If you ever thought that nothing could possibly be more annoying than religious missionaries going door-to-door to spread the good news of whatever they might be hawking, well, this could be the horror movie for you. Grant stars as Mr. Reed, an unassuming man who welcomes two young Mormons into his house ... and refuses to let them out. At least, not without subjecting them to a whole series of depraved mind games (and worse) first, that is. The indie studio has been hyping this one up for several months now and it's clear why. Today, it's dropped another full trailer, which you can check out above!